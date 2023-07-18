Runners will descend on the city on Sunday August 6 for one of the region’s biggest and best-loved charity road runs.

As a popular, inclusive and supported race for participants of all abilities, thousands of fun-runners, fundraisers and club runners are expected to take on the 10K challenge.

Road closures will begin around the start/finish in Knavesmire Road from 12pm on Saturday August 5 until 3pm on Sunday August 6. Parking suspensions will also be in place in Knavesmire Road from 5pm on Friday August 4.

Road closures around the route will come into force from between 4am – 8.30am on Sunday August 6. Knavesmire Road from Knavesmire Crescent and Racecourse Road will come into force from 4am and will be re-opened for 1pm. Road closures in Campleshon Road and Bishopthorpe Road will come into force for 7.30am and will re-open for 12.30pm/1pm.

A runner dressed as Spider-Man during a previous 10K (Image: Supplied)

Other road closures around the route including Nunnery Lane, Micklegate, Priory Street, Bishophill Junior, Fetter Lane, Skeldergate, Bridge Street, Spurrier Gate, Coney Street, St Helen’s Square, Blake Street, Duncombe Place, Minster Yard, Deangate, Goodramgate, Church Street, Parliament Street, Coppergate, Castlegate, Clifford Street, Cumberland Street, King’s Staith and Butcher Terrace will come into force from 8.30am. These roads will be re-opened on a rolling basis with the final closure re-opened for 12pm.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.”

Featuring a shotgun time of 9.30am, the 10K race will start and finish on the Knavesmire, close to York Racecourse. Known as Yorkshire’s most scenic 10K, the route explores some of the city’s most historic landmarks, including the ancient city walls, Clifford’s Tower and York Minster.

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in this year's York 10K (Image: Supplied)

The event is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including the event’s official partner charities, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, St Leonard’s Hospice, York Mind, York Against Cancer, Changing Lives, Refugee Action York, Saint Catherine’s, Menfullness and The Island.

The day will also see the return of the Arena Group York Mini and Junior runs. Open to those aged three years plus, the Mini and Junior runs offer the opportunity for families, friends and schools to stay active and healthy together.

The Mini 1.6KM course is open to children aged between three and eight and the Junior 2.5Km course caters for children aged between nine and 15.