North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened on Melton Avenue in Clifton between 11pm on Sunday and 8am yesterday (July 17).

A white Husqvarna FE350 motor cross bike, with the registration number CY68 FJD, as well as a mountain bike and power tools were stolen from a garage at a property with a total value of about £8,900.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or may have details about the stolen motor cross bike.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jack Milner."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230132570 when passing on information.