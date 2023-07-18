Tiddlywinks Private Nurseries, which has two nurseries located across York, has been rated among the best in the country - and the Tiddlywinks Easingwold nursery has also been rated by parents as one of the top 20 in Yorkshire and The Humber region.

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

READ MORE: Historic boost for football club near York with Wembley upgrade

Tiddlywinks received an overall experience score of five stars out of five - with one reviewer stating they feel "so happy" sending their child there every day.

"He comes bounding out with a huge smile on his face every day. I don't feel like I'm just putting him somewhere to be looked after while I work each day. I feel he's somewhere he's nurtured, valued as an individual and encouraged to grow," they said.

A spokesperson for Tiddlywinks Private Nurseries said the team is proud to have received the top 20 day nurseries award for the second year running.

The nursery is celebrating a ranking in the top 20 in the UK (Image: Supplied)

The spokesperson said: "With our recent Ofsted outstanding this is another award that reflects the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication of the staff to provide amazing care and continuously inspire the children with innovative activities every day along their Early Year’s journey.

“Of course we couldn’t achieve such an award without our strong parent partnerships and their support of the Tiddlywinks ethos and vision for their little ones which enables them to individually flourish. So we would like to thank them for their acknowledgement of what we do and their continued support.”

The top 20 nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “The vision and ethos of a nursery group can have a huge impact on children, as this creates a stable, nurturing environment where they can grow at their own pace and develop good self-esteem.

“Tiddlywinks Private Nurseries has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing and development of children. We would like to congratulate them on being a top nursery group, as rated by parents. We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being in the top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

There are 1,519 nursery groups and over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

To view the ratings, visit the daynurseries website.