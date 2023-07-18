A HYBRID car has been involved in crash in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out after reports of a crash in Portholme Road in Selby at 1.26am today (July 18).

A service spokesman said: "Selby crews responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision with a hybrid vehicle smoking.

"There was no smoke on arrival of the fire service and crews made the scene safe using a thermal imaging camera and lighting."