North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the crash happened in Balloon Tree Road in Upper Helmsley in Ryedale at 12.09am this morning (July 18).

A service spokesman said: "York crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision into a tree.

"All persons were out on arrival and in the care of the ambulance service.

"No action was taken by fire service crews."

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.