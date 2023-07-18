A WOMAN in York had to be rescued by firefighters after an unfortunate incident with a toilet.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out not long after 12.30am today (July 18) after reports of someone in distress in Clifford Street in the city centre.
A service spokesman said: "Our Acomb crews responded to a report of a woman with a finger stuck in the push mechanism of a toilet.
"Crews released her unharmed using small tools."
