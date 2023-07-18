A York hairdresser is to put his skills to good use and provide haircuts for homeless people.
Jody Toner, who runs Toner & Co in Gillygate, decided to offer his services after he started volunteering at Carecent, in St Saviourgate.
Carecent describes itself as a breakfast centre for all homeless, unemployed or otherwise socially excluded members of our community.
It provides food, clothing and fellowship in a friendly and non-judgemental environment.
Jody said he started volunteering with the organisation in November of last year.
“I am a keen chef at home and when I heard they needed help running the breakfast cafe it was right up my ally,” he said.
After getting to know the regulars he said it became clear that his services as a hairdresser could be put to good use.
“I got to know a few regulars and mentioned I was a hair stylist and it went from there,” said Jody. “I decided it would be great to provide what I love to the people using the service.
“It for me was all about boosting their self-esteem, confidence and self-belief.”
Jody will be on hand with another salon owner, Louise, to provide haircuts at the organisation today (July 18) from 8.30am to 4pm.
Looking ahead, Jody said: “The next step for the project would be to make this a regular occurrence, involving revolving stylists of the city to take part.
“It’s not the haircut for me it’s the interaction and for them therapeutic as it’s nice to listen to them. Small acts can make a big impact.”
