CREWS were called to help a man who had got his finger stuck in a hedge trimmer earlier today.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was mobilised to a report of a man with his finger trapped in a petrol hedge trimmer in Darnholm Road in Goathland at around 1.10pm today (July 17).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews removed the hedge trimmer from the person using cutting gear and small tools and handed the incident into the care of paramedics."