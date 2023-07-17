David Moyles has volunteered with York Samaritans, which is based in Nunnery Lane, for six years, answering calls for help from people struggling to cope.

He has also taken on the responsibilities of coordinating Yorkshire and Humberside Region’s Rural Support scheme, leading the Branch's outreach activities, establishing links with local organisations and charities and supporting other volunteers across the branch.

As the Director, he will run the branch of over 130 volunteers and the community outreach activities.

David said: "I’m honoured and excited to be taking up this post as Branch Director at York Samaritans.

"I feel passionate about what we do, not just within the branch but as an organisation. We strive constantly to help and support those in need.

"We have a particularly exciting period ahead of us. As well as regular fund raising and awareness events, we look forward to Samaritans being the 2024 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year.”

David joined the Samaritans as he wanted to be part of an organisation that offered help and support to anyone in need, without judgement.

He believes that everyone should have someone to talk to, no matter the time of day or night and Samaritans provides that service.

David is taking over from Diana Gibbon, who led the branch from 2020.

David said: "Diana has guided the branch through particularly challenging times.

"Covid had a significant impact on many of our callers and our branch and Samaritans responded to the challenge by maintaining our 24/7 availability despite the restrictions placed on all of us.

"I’d like to thank her for her hard work over the last 3 years.”

York Samaritans has been providing emotional support for the past 50 years.

Last year, volunteers from York Samaritans spent over 5000 hours supporting the public through the 24- hour freephone helpline, 116123, their email, jo@samaritans.org. and their online chat service.