Entries have opened for the 2023 Press BusinessiQ business awards, which showcases business and entrepreneurial excellence.

Small firms who have won in recent years are urging others like them to enter this years awards, the 32nd such awards, citing how this has benefited them.

The category is open to firms with revenue of under £1m a year, for the awards in November, which features a glittering black tie dinner at York Racecourse.

Last year’s winner in the Small Business of the Year category was Pro-Development, a York business learning and development company.

Directors Michelle Mook and Tracey Flannery believe it meant ‘all the world’ to win last year.

Winners of the York Press Business Awards 2022 unveiled

The pair said: “We were delighted that the judges were keen to celebrate not only our business success but also our creativity in developing our services, our client focus and positive feedback on the many outcomes we achieve from engagement programmes, leadership development, team building and coaching and consultancy as well as Michelle’s vision and leadership skills and Tracey’s support for our strategic growth.”

They added: “Receiving The York Press Small Business of the Year award provides numerous benefits including increased visibility and positive publicity, enhanced credibility and reputation building, potential new business opportunities, and increased staff morale. The team were overjoyed and it serves to increase our reach across Yorkshire and the Humber. It also serves as an encouragement and validation of the hard work and dedication put in by everyone in our team.”

In 2021, the Small Business of the Year category was won by the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery marketing director Jenni Ashwood said: “Winning a York Press Business Award is a great accolade and has helped us to spread the word about Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery and Filey Bay whisky.”

For 2023, the Small Business of the Year category is being sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors, who are based in York and Boroughbridge.

Award-winning York business leader Michelle Mook of Pro-Development reveals the secrets of a happy workplace

Director Tom Henry says the law firm, which was founded more than 70 years ago, is sponsoring the Small Business category as it is a small business itself, which has helped and supported many small businesses over the decades.

It has also sponsored the York Press Business Awards for many years too, seeing the benefits this brings to Hethertons.

Tom said: “We are always keen to work with more small businesses and through the awards we get to meet people and gain new clients. The awards have been good for Hethertons over the years.

“The awards are also worth entering because it’s a great and jolly night to enjoy at the Knavesmire. Companies still benefit, even if they don’t win. It’s an honour to be nominated.”

“It is also a great opportunity see and meet up with other businesses. Some customers who entered as small companies have progressed to become larger businesses. They can see what they need to aspire to,” Tom added.

For details and to enter go to: The Press Business Awards 2023: Information, profiles, winners, photos (yorkpress.co.uk)