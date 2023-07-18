Kevin Roy Winship, who worked as an NHS frontline paramedic at York Hospital for 36 years, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 22.

His funeral will be held at St Hilda’s Church today (July 18) at 2pm.

He is survived by his three daughters, Kelly, Sophie and Michaela, who he called "his legacy", his grandchildren Ruby and Joey, and his lifelong friend ex-wife Karen and his dear friend Sue.

From left to right: Lawrence, Kelly, Jake, Michaela, Nicola, Carol, Sue, Sophie, Kevin and Karen (Image: Supplied)

Nicola Brittain, his daughter in law, said: "We feel like we’ve been robbed. He was a generous, gentle and caring soul who would do anything for anyone, a fantastic father and devoted grandad.

"He always had a cheeky smile on his face and nothing was too much trouble for him.

"He gave blood over 100 times and none of us knew about it! He was a private and humble man, he would never brag about anything."

Kevin Winship as a child (Image: Supplied)

Kevin was born on September 14, 1952 and lived most of his life in Tang Hall.

He joined the ambulance service in January 1981 and took on many roles throughout his career, including Leading Ambulance Man, Station Officer and Operational Supervisor.

His colleagues called him "King Kev", and the "fastest man on four wheels".

A eulogy, written by his colleagues, reads: "For many nervous ambulance staff starting their first shift at York, you could be certain that Kev’s warm, supportive approach and smiling, humorous manner would always put them at ease.

Kevin working as a paramedic at York Races with daughter Michaela (Image: Supplied)

"Kev understood better than most that having some fun and laughter was one of the best antidotes to managing the stress and pressures of dealing with difficult incidents.

"Kevin cared immensely about his patients and colleagues, and he also cared passionately about his family which was apparent whenever he spoke of them.

"Kev was a true gentleman who always had a smile, he will be long remembered and sadly missed by those of us who were lucky enough to know him.”

Kevin celebrating his birthday in Whitby with his daughters Sophie, Kelly and Michaela (Image: Supplied)

Despite having his retirement party in September 2017, he began work at the ambulance service's Private and Events team just two weeks later, working at event such as the York Races and the Rugby League World Cup 2022 matches in York and Hull, right up until his death in June 2023.

Kevin was also the Osbaldwick Scout Leader for St Hilda’s Church for over 50 years, who have said, “if you cut him, he would bleed Scout Purple."

Jackie, Penny and Elaine, from the Scouts, wrote in their eulogy: "We could always rely on him. He was helpful, generous and funny.

"Once, when Penny and Elaine (two Beaver leaders) were in rehearsals for a dance show, he threatened to turn up wearing a ballet tutu and join in!

"He was a great scouter but more importantly he was a great friend and we will miss him."

Outside of work, Kevin spent many happy times in Ireland and would visit at least once a year to visit family, and loved Bushmills whiskey and Guinness.

He was also a big fan of music, and would make his own playlists and take his daughters to gigs.