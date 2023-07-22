Harry Redknapp is an English former footballer who had a long career in football management, managing the likes of Spurs, Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham - as well as playing himself in the UK and USA.

He most famously managed Portsmouth when they won the FA Cup in 2008 and was crowned 'King Of The Jungle' on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

After the last couple of years and a sold out tour of 65 venues, Harry heads to York to regale us with stories from his football and TV career.

Harry is coming to York Barbican on Thursday February 22, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the York Barbican website or on the Ticketmaster platform.

The show is promoted by Elite Sporting Agencies.