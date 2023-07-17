North Yorkshire Police say the men are potential witnesses who may have important information that will help the investigation.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 3, going into the early hours of the morning on Sunday, June 4, at the Vudu nightclub in York city centre.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the potential witnesses in the images.

Anyone with any information is asked to email gemma.illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or denise.wingrove@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for DC Gemma Illidge or DC Denise Wingrove.

Please quote reference number 12230101236 when passing on information.

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while police enquiries continue.