The third stage of the 2023 race, which will take place on Tuesday, September 5 will start from the pedestrianised area on Boothferry Road in Goole and will pass through Howden, Market Weighton, Driffield, Bridlington and Hornsea before heading to the finish line near the racecourse on Beverley Westwood.

The 153.8km stage will see over 100 of the world’s leading cyclists, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions, pass through a number of towns and villages including Foggathorpe, Holme on Spalding Moor, Middleton on the Wolds, North Dalton, Langtoft, Octon, Rudston, Skipsea, Withernwick and Long Riston.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “I’m really looking forward to stage three of the Tour of Britain and it’s great to see the route will take in some of our towns and villages that have not been on the route for previous Tour de Yorkshire events.

“It will be a great day and with the number of visitors who come to the area to watch the race, it’s sure to give the local economy a boost.”

The East Yorkshire stage of the Tour of Britain race (Image: Supplied)

There will be two King of the Mountains climbs, located at Towthorpe Lane, near Market Weighton which will be 39km into the stage while the second climb will take place on the B1249 Scarborough Road at Langtoft at 74km.

The sprint section of the race will be at 109km on the B1242 Hornsea Road, Skipsea.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The route will take the cyclists through some of East Yorkshire’s beautiful towns and villages and some stunning countryside which will be broadcast not just to the UK but to audiences across the world.

“I am quite sure the residents of those towns and villages will come out in force to cheer on the cyclists along with the visitors to East Yorkshire, who are also supporting the race. It promises to be a brilliant day.”

This will be the first time that East Yorkshire has played host to an entire stage of the Tour of Britain although the area is no stranger to international cycle races having previously hosted a number of stage starts in Beverley and Bridlington for recent Tour de Yorkshire events, as well as a UCI para-cycling event in 2019.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director said: “Here it is. The whole route for our eagerly anticipated East Riding of Yorkshire stage.

“The race will be showcasing this fantastic part of Britain to a worldwide audience so we knew we had to pack in as much as possible."

The Tour of Britain event will start in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 3 and finish in South Wales on Sunday, September 10.