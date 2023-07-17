The building society at 35 Parliament Street applied to make alterations, including a new shopfront, windows and fascia, and install a grille following complaints customers could smell the foodstalls on the nearby market.

When plans were submitted to City of York Council in May, the application said customers were affected by both noise and smells. New windows were also sought to improve the energy efficiency of the building.

Planning documents also said the plywood facia at the back was failing and needed replacing. Render was also cracking, allowing water to leak in.

A council report said the changes concerned the newer parts of building built in the 20th Century, facing the market, and would have no architectural significance.

It continued: “The existing shopfront is of poor quality. The replacement shopfront will be more complementary and the changes to the fascia, first floor windows, rendered panel and vent will all improve the appearance of the property and the location in general.

“It is considered that the proposals will respect the building and the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The application therefore met local and national policies and approval was recommended.