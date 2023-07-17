City of York Council has given listed building consent for repairs to the front façade of the Memorial Hall and the immediate returns around the upper corner turrets.

The application said: “This central part of the Hall Range has been of major concern for some time following falls of stone debris from the turrets and upper façade. These areas are currently netted to try to prevent pieces from falling onto the roadway/footpath below.”

The work would include “repair of decayed stonework to the central gable of Hall Range, partial dismantling and re-building of upper open turrets to corners of gable and indent repairs of cracked details.”

READ MORE:

A report by council planning staff said York Civic Trust supported the work to the Grade II-listed building, saying it was “of heritage benefit and essential maintenance.”

The report continued: “The works will improve and conserve the existing decaying stonework and are considered to be essential in maintaining the Hall Range appearance and will enhance the building.”

Since the revised repair proposals “would preserve the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building”, they met local and national planning policies, so approval was recommended.