North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Springhill Lane, Scarborough, on Saturday, July 15, at approximately 11.20pm.

The force has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward and share information to aid its investigation.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 5ft 8in tall, with dark, ‘scruffy’ hair and a beard.

He was wearing an orange top and a baseball cap.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If anyone has information regarding the identity of the man or has CCTV or dashcam footage of anyone matching this description in the Springhill Lane area from the date of the incident, please email kian.watson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 305 Watson.

“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230132035.”