Tony Hadley has announced a UK tour for 2024 - and he's coming to York Barbican in March.

The Big Swing Tour 2024 will see Tony perform songs by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, alongside solo songs as well as Spandau hits like ‘True’ and ‘Gold’ that introduced the world to his voice.

Tony will be joined by his Fabulous TH Band, alongside a full brass section for the swinging shows.

Tony said: “My love of swing music began when I was very young. The preparation for Sunday lunch was never without the classic sounds of Sinatra, Bennett and many more.

"I’ve always loved performing live, but this swing tour is totally different from our normal shows."

Tickets for Tony's show in York on March 8 next year will go on sale on Friday (July 21).