Following the recent announcement that will see 1,007 ticket offices across the country close and staffing at the remaining offices reduced, Rachael Maskell MP has written to the Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper MP and the rail operators.

While York’s ticket office will remain open, The MP said reforms across the country will make customers feel more nervous about using the network as they will not be confident that they will get advice about their journeys, particularly when trains are delayed or cancelled.

She has written to the Transport Secretary calling for him to halt the cuts to ticket offices and to rethink his plans.

The York Central MP said: "I have written to the Transport Secretary and the Rail Operators which pass through York Station, as well as responding to the short consultation on ticket office closures. These are vital services for the travelling public and it’s appalling the way that Government continue to cut essential rail jobs and slash services for the public, instead of investing in our railways.

"I am glad that York is retaining its service, but I am seeking assurances that no-one will lose their jobs here in the city. I am deeply concerned that neighbouring towns like Selby will be losing their ticket office, which is heavily used by people commuting to York and visa versa.

"It’s clear the Government have lost interest in rail and instead of providing vital services to customers they are slashing services, not least to customers who depend on additional support like disabled people and people who are less familiar with train travel. Ticket staff do an incredible job in supporting the public in many ways, often vulnerable people will turn up at a station in need of help or people need support to navigate the confusing ticketing system that has evolved.

"It is time for a rethink from Government to ensure that vital, public facing staff are maintained across the railways, or time for a different approach under a Labour Government which understands the need for rail to be there to serve the public."

The announcement comes at a time when LNER has seen record use of its services.

The Rail Delivery Group has opened a consultation on the closures but this only lasts for 21 days and Maskell said there has been "very little publicity" about this consultation.

Rachael Maskell said she has also written to the Rail Delivery Group.