As reported by The Press, Barclays has announced that it will be closing branches in Malton, Easingwold and Thirsk.

The bank cited changes in customer behaviour as the reason behind the closures.

In total, Barclays will close 14 branches by the end of this year.

Today (July 17) a spokesperson for banking giant said it plans to open ‘Barclays Local’ sites in Malton, Easingwold and Thirsk offering customers the chance to meet a colleague from the firm for face-to-face banking support.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking. This is reflected at the Malton, Thirsk and Easingwold branches, and as we adapt, we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.

Barclays in Malton is among the branches closing (Image: Google)

“In Malton, Thirsk and Easingwold we plan to open a Barclays Local – a pop-up cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

"We are currently working with the local community to identify suitable locations and will announce details once confirmed.”

First to close will be the Easingwold branch on October 13, then will be the Malton branch on October 19, followed by the Thirsk branch on October 25.