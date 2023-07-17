A FIRE in a York suburb was started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.17pm last night (July 16) to a fire at Olympian Court, off Hull Road in York.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York responded to reports of a commercial bin on fire.
"Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
"The cause was deliberate."
