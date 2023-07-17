A MAJOR road through North Yorkshire is down to one lane due to overnight roadworks overrunning.
The A64 at Barton Hill in Ryedale has one lane closed due to overrunning roadworks for emergency resurfacing repairs Eastbound from Barton Hill Crossroads to Tout Hill for Whitwell.
