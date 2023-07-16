Humberside Police say officers investigating a three-vehicle crash on the A1079 York Road, Pocklington at around 3.30pm on Friday (July 14), are appealing for witnesses.

A silver Mini One, black Ford Fiesta and blue Ford Tourneo crashed near the Allerthorpe roundabout. The road was closed to allow emergency services to work safely.

A police spokesman said: "Initially, a 19-year-old driver of the Mini was taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries, however we can confirm that he sadly passed away in hospital this morning (July 16).

"His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"Another man remains in hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

"If anyone witnessed the incident, has CCTV footage from around the time the incident occurred, or any further information that may help with our enquires, you’re urged to contact our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 283 of July 14."