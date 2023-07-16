LNER say a failure of the electricity supply between York and Northallerton means fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

They said as a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

The problem is expected to last until 6.30pm.

Speaking on Twitter, one passenger said: “This is appalling. Our train is without power at Thirsk station. We’ve been without it for two hours. There is no air con and the doors can’t be opened due to the power failure. People are fainting. Please sort this out now.”

Speaking on Twitter, the York-based rail firm apologised to customers for the delay.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause to your journey today,” said LNER.

CrossCountry customers have been told they may use their ticket at no extra cost on the following:

LNER services via any reasonable route

TransPennine Express via any reasonable route

LNER customers have been told they may use your ticket at no extra cost on the following:

TransPennine Express between Leeds and York / Newcastle.

CrossCountry between Doncaster / Leeds, York and Newcastle

Northern any reasonable route

ScotRail - Edinburgh northbound services via any reasonable route

And TransPennine Express customers have been told they may use their tickets at no extra cost on the following:

LNER, CrossCountry and Grand Central services between York and Newcastle in both directions

“Road replacement transport will run where required,” added the LNER spokesperson. “Please speak to station staff or station help points about completing your journey.”