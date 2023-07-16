As reported by The Press, 50 firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze at the disused Marine Residence hotel in Belmont Road, Scarborough, which started in the early hours of this morning (July 16).

At the height of the blaze properties on either side of the hotel were evacuated.

Police have closed Ramshill Road and Bemont Road to allow emergency services to work on the scene and warned that the roads may be closed for some time.

The scene during the fire (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

Emergency services remain on the scene this afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police say the fire has been extinguished but the structure of the property is unsafe and a police cordon remains in place to protect members of the public.

A force spokesperson said there have been no reports of casualties but warned this could not be confirmed as the unsafe structure of the building meant the property could not be entered and searched.

The disused hotel during the fire (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

“At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined,” they said. “Due to the unsafe structure of the building, fire investigators cannot enter the remains of the property until it is safe to do so.

“To date there have been no reports of any casualties, however that cannot be confirmed at this time.

“Thank you to members of the public for their patience while we work to make the area safe.”

The aftermath of the blaze (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

The fire follows a blaze in December 2022 at the Marine Residence when a cannabis farm was found by police at the disused hotel.

As The Press reported at the time, fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and a safety cordon was placed around the site as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.

At the time North Yorkshire Police said officers found evidence that people had been staying inside the hotel to tend to the cannabis plants, although the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Marine Residence closed in 2020.