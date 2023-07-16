Tip offs from members of the public lead to police finding drugs on youths in a popular York park.
North Yorkshire Police say officers from its local neighbourhood team had been "proactively patrolling" Rowntree Park after receiving reports from members of the public about regular drug use at the park.
A force spokesperson said officers searched a group of youths at the park and found Class B drugs.
“Local neighbourhood officers have been proactively patrolling and searched a group of youths,” they said. “Class B drugs were found.
“We aim to keep the park a safe and welcoming place for all.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article