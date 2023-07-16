North Yorkshire Police say officers from its local neighbourhood team had been "proactively patrolling" Rowntree Park after receiving reports from members of the public about regular drug use at the park.

A force spokesperson said officers searched a group of youths at the park and found Class B drugs.

“Local neighbourhood officers have been proactively patrolling and searched a group of youths,” they said. “Class B drugs were found.

“We aim to keep the park a safe and welcoming place for all.”