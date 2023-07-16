YO1 Radio, which is the media partner of The Press, has appointed Julie Blackburn to the role.

Through the appointment the station aims to enhance its support for local not-for-profit groups, schools, charities and grass-roots sports organisations.

Julie is well-known across York thanks to her charitable activities over many years as a volunteer for York Against Cancer and Cancer Research UK.

She describes herself as a ‘cancer survivor’ having battled secondary cancer for the last five years.

“Thankfully everything is really stable now – and I’m so excited to be starting my new role with YO1 Radio,” said Julie. “I absolutely love working in our local area and I’m passionate about helping promote what thousands of people do every day for our communities.

“You could say that this is my perfect job. I can’t wait to get started and I look forward to being out and about meeting people and looking at ways YO1 Radio can help promote the fantastic work people are doing.”

A former Pontins ‘Bluecoat’, Julie lives in Bishopthorpe with her 11-year-old son, Henry, and their dog Monty.

Managing director of YO1 Radio Wayne Chadwick said: “We are so thrilled that Julie is joining the team.

“She is a remarkable person, very well respected across our area, and perfect for us as we move to the next phase of the development of the radio station.

"This is just the first of several exciting announcements we’ll have in the coming weeks.”

Julie will be based at YO1 Radio’s studios on James Street, but will also be out-and-about in York, Selby and the surrounding areas as part of the radio stations expanding team of community and production staff.

Anyone involved with a not-for-profit organisation across the area that would like to see how Julie and YO1 Radio can publicise their work in the community, is urged to email Julie at community@yo1radio.co.uk

YO1 Radio is also looking for anyone with a few hours to spare and interested in joining Julie as part of its community ‘Hit Squad’ team, attending events and assisting with pulling together information for its team of presenters.

For more information visit: www.yo1radio.co.uk