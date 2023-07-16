On Friday, July 14, the force and Crime Panel met to consider Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison's preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Humberside Police, the current Deputy Chief Constable Paul Anderson.

Following an in-depth question and answer session between panel members and Mr Anderson, the panel unanimously endorsed the Commissioner's proposal.

Mr Anderson will assume command of Humberside Police on August 1, succeeding Chief Constable Lee Freeman KPM who moves to a new role as His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Jonathan Evison said: “I am delighted that the selection procedure for Chief Constable of Humberside Police has now concluded and look forward to working with Paul Anderson to serve our communities.

“Humberside Police, under the leadership of Chief Constable Lee Freeman KPM, has risen to become one of the highest performing forces in the country during his six years in command, with an outstanding grading from HMICFRS.

“Paul has worked as Lee’s deputy for the last two years and has played a significant part in the force’s recent success. I am confident he will continue that progression when Lee moves to his new role with HMICFRS in August.”