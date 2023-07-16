Youngsters from across York-based South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT) came together for the celebration at the Trust’s inaugural Arts Fest on Thursday, July 13.

Families and friends of the pupils turned performers were treated to an evening of song, dance, music and art at York Barbican, as children from SBMAT’s six schools congregated to collaborate, champion and celebrate each other’s artistic achievements.

During the evening, students from Millthorpe School and York High School performed a showcase from their school productions, Mary Poppins and Matilda, and wowed the audience with their bands, singers and dancers.

Pupils during the performance at York Barbican

Carr Junior School’s band gave a samba reggae performance, whilst Knavesmire Primary School pupils roused the crowd with their steel pan drums and ukulele players.

Choirs and dancers from Scarcroft and Woodthorpe primaries sang and danced, treating their families to renditions of ‘Million Dreams’ from The Greatest Showman and Jason Mraz’s ‘I’m Yours’.

Artwork by the youngsters was also on display on the evening.

The pupils came together from schools across York to celebrate the arts

Prior to the event, pupils across the Trust worked with local artist Liz Collier to create seven large-scale canvases which used Liz’s figurative work as their inspiration while focussing on the overarching theme of community.

Chris Wood from Sing Education worked with the school choirs, preparing them for Arts Fest, building their love of music and building the children’s self-confidence.

Pupils during the performance

The Arts Fest culminated in a grand finale flash mob performance featuring performers from all six schools, choreographed by Helen Brown from Kinesis Dance.

Jennifer Mitchell, SBMAT’s Director of Personal Development and event organiser said: “Arts Fest has been absolutely wonderful and I am in awe of our amazing, talented pupils.

“As a Trust which has a strong focus on collaboration and community, this was the perfect opportunity to bring our family of schools together, for an evening of art and performance.”

Chief executive of SBMAT Mark Hassack said “Arts Fest is a perfect example of collaboration in action. This is what we’re about as a Trust.

'Arts Fest is a perfect example of collaboration in action. This is what we're about as a Trust. ' - Mark Hassack, chief exec

“I’m so proud of everyone who took part; they all performed their hearts out! At South Bank Multi Academy Trust we want to ensure that all children have the chance to shine and showcase their creativity and Arts Fest is just one way of doing this.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who contributed to Arts Fest. I know how much hard work has gone into the event, from our organisers to our colleagues in schools, our supporters and especially the pupils themselves.”

Arts Fest was made possible with sponsorship from York Music Hub and Bulloughs.

Pupils perform on stage at York Barbican