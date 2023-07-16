Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team say they were called by North Yorkshire Police to the incident yesterday (July 15) shortly after 5.30pm on the path between Beckhole and Thomason Foss in the North Yorkshire Moors.

A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “Upon arrival on scene we discovered that she had managed to self-rescue back to the village but was in considerable pain from chest and head injuries.

“She and those accompanying her were also wet and suffering from the effects of cold.

“We assessed her on scene, administered pain relief and provided warm and dry clothing to her and the rest of the group.

"We then transported the group up the hill to Goathland to be reunited with the rest of the party until we could hand over to a crew from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”

The team deployed 19 members for the rescue which took two and a half hours.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank the staff at The Inn On The Moors, Goathland who helped us by providing a full set of dry clothing for the casualty.”