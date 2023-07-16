Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe is to host an online public meeting on Thursday, July 20, at 2.30pm where she will scrutinise and hold the Chief Constable to account.

The meeting will focus on North Yorkshire Police’s approach to tackling cyber crime and review the work already undertaken.

Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.

Questions relating to cyber crime are encouraged but questions for any area of the police service are welcome and should be submitted using the online form on the Commissioner's website: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/

Read next:

Ms Metcalfe said: “My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, whilst providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Police is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.

"It is within my role to be the voice of communities and an advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of policing.

She added: “This is your police service, which needs your say.”

For more information and to access the meeting visit: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/