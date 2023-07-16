Pupils at York Steiner School, in Fulford, were distraught this week when they found a cat with a tiny sparrow in its mouth in the school’s playground.

They rescued the baby bird and made a warm nest for it in their classroom, checking on it all through the day and ringing around charities to find help.

Eventually they posted a heartfelt plea in the local Fulford Community Facebook group where vet Hannah Tate, from Battle Fields Vets, came to the rescue.

After a school parent dropped the bird off at the vets, Hannah gave it emergency treatment and took it home to nurse through the night.

After antibiotics and loving care the bird recovered and is now well on the way to health in the safe hands of Jean Thorpe MBE from Ryedale Wildlife Rehabilitation.

“The bird is being cared for with some other rescued babies to help us prepare it for eventual release,” said Hannah. “He is eating and growing and the wounds he received from the cat are healing well.

“I want to thank the Steiner school children - they certainly saved his life and it’s been lovely to engage with a community that cares so much about wildlife.

“Our vet practice will always welcome rescued wildlife and treat it if we can.”