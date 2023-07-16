Three fire crews were called to the blaze at 10.48pm in Danby Wiske, near Northallerton, yesterday (July 16).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say 100 hay bales were on fire and have been extinguished by the crews.

A service spokesperson said: “Crews from Northallerton, Thirsk and Bedale responded to a barn fire containing 100 hay bales well alight.

“Crews used one hose reel jet, one 45mm jet to extinguish the fire.

“This incident is ongoing.”