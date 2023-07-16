Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a hedge in North Yorkshire.

A fire crew from Malton responded to the single vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 9pm yesterday (July 15) in Ebberston.

The crash involved an electric car that had left the road and driven into a hedge.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The occupants were out on arrival of crews.

“Scene safety was carried out as crew worked to disconnect the battery of the vehicle in order to make it safe.”