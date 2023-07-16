50 firefighters have been working through the night to extinguish the blaze at the disused Marine Residence hotel in Belmont Road, Scarborough.

Police have closed the road to protect members of the public and to allow emergency services to work on the scene.

Firefighters working on the scene (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

North Yorkshire Police say the force was called to the scene shortly after 1am.

A force spokesperson said: “There are no reports of casualties at this time, however, until the building has been searched, this cannot be confirmed.

“Please avoid the area at this time. Thank you.”

Police urged local residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large plume of smoke from the fire.

The scene at Marine Residence Hotel (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say the service has started to scale down its resources at the incident.

Station Manager Tony Walker said: “We are now scaling down the resources at the incident.

“Your blue light services have done a tremendous job working through the night to resolve this blaze. Well done all.”

How the hotel looked before the fire (Image: Google)

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that at the peak of the fire 10 fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms and a water bowser attended the scene.

At 5.15am the service said the resources were scaled back to five appliances and two aerial ladder platforms.

A service spokesperson said: “On arrival crews quickly requested additional fire appliances as the building was well alight.”

The aftermath of the fire (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

They added: “Crews sectorised the incident and surrounded the fire utilising the two aerial ladder platforms as water tower to dowse the fire from above.

“Numerous hose reel jets and 45mm jets used to bring the fire under control.”

The spokesperson said the incident is “likely to be ongoing for some time and disruption is likely in the area”.

Firefighters working on the scene (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

The fire follows a blaze in December 2022 at the Marine Residence hotel when a cannabis farm was found by police at the disused hotel.

As The Press reported at the time, fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and a safety cordon was placed around the site as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

At the time North Yorkshire Police said officers found evidence that people had been staying inside the hotel to tend to the cannabis plants, although the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.