EMERGENCY crews have battled a major fire in North Yorkshire through the night.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say at its peak 50 fire fighters and ten fire engines were at the huge building fire in Scarborough.

Station manager Tony Walker said in the early hours of this morning (July 16): "We are currently dealing with a major incident in Scarborough.

"There are ten appliances and two aerial ladders and 50 fire fighters are fighting the blaze."

And at about 5.30am he said: "We are now scaling down the resources at the incident.

"Your blue light services have done a tremendous job working through the night to resolve this blaze. Well done all."