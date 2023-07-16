EMERGENCY crews are currently on the scene of a major fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have ten fire engines at a huge building fire in Scarborough.
Station manager Tony Walker said: "We are currently dealing with a major incident in Scarborough.
"There are ten appliances and two aerial ladders and 50 fire fighters are fighting the blaze."
More to follow.
