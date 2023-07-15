Over 32,000 chickens have been killed after a 250ft shed went on fire in North Yorkshire today (July 15).
As reported by The Press, four fire crews are called to the scene in Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge, at 3.37pm.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson previously said the fire was to a shed measuring approximately 250 feet by 50 metres.
Station Manager Tony Walker said crews from Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge remain on the scene at the commercial premises.
He said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.
“Significant damage to the building. Fire investigation underway.”
Photographs from the scene show the shed destroyed with extensive fire and smoke damage to its structure and roof.
