As reported by The Press, four fire crews are called to the scene in Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge, at 3.37pm.

Firefighters remain on the scene (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson previously said the fire was to a shed measuring approximately 250 feet by 50 metres.

Station Manager Tony Walker said crews from Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge remain on the scene at the commercial premises.

He said: “No injuries reported but sadly over 32,000 chickens have perished in the blaze.

Firefighters working at the scene (Image: Station Manager Tony Walker)

“Significant damage to the building. Fire investigation underway.”

Photographs from the scene show the shed destroyed with extensive fire and smoke damage to its structure and roof.