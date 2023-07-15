From 12pm to 2pm today (July 15) members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) York protested against the Public Order Act by ‘mocking on’ in College Green next to York Minster.

A spokesperson for the group said the peaceful, non-disruptive action drew attention to the impact of the new anti-protest law and showed that climate activists in York will “continue to take action”, despite the new legislation.

The Public Order Act 2023 gives the police more power to restrict public protest, including ‘locking on’ to structures, buildings, or people using any kind of chain, lock or other device.

The spokesperson said the Act “threatens to limit freedom of expression and freedom of speech” and enables the police to act with “disproportionate power”.

XR York exercised the right to protest by ‘mocking on’ during the public picnic.

Members of the group mocked on to tables, trees, each other and a gazebo using paperchains – an activity which is now illegal under the newly passed Act.

The protest was also attended by local families from the new XR York Families group launched earlier this year.

Explaining the reasons for the action, XR York member Chris Brace said: “Protest is a fundamental human right which is being steadily eroded by our current government.

“We need to take a stand against legislation like the Public Order Act and its ridiculous attacks on our liberty."