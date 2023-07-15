Emergency services are on the scene at a fire to a 250ft shed in North Yorkshire.
Four fire crews are on the scene in Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge, and first responded to the report at 3.37pm today (July 15)
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate along with a water bowser from Boroughbridge responded to a report of a fire to a shed measuring approximately 250ft x 50m. The Incident is ongoing.”
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article