Emergency services are on the scene at a fire to a 250ft shed in North Yorkshire.

Four fire crews are on the scene in Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge, and first responded to the report at 3.37pm today (July 15)

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate along with a water bowser from Boroughbridge responded to a report of a fire to a shed measuring approximately 250ft x 50m. The Incident is ongoing.” 

More to follow.