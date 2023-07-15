Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy brought his dynamic live performance to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The BRIT Award nominee showcased hits from albums Outnumbered and Sonder, including Power Over Me, Kiss Me, Better Days and Something To Someone – and thanked fans for coming out on a rain-drenched night, hailing it as a “perfect end to the chapter”.

Fans brave the rain at the show (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

The show comes as part of his summer series of outdoor shows, following on from a UK arena tour which played to more than 120,000 fans, and was opened with support from Nell Mescal.

Dermot has become one of the biggest and fastest selling Irish artists ever thanks to his chart topping hits and popular live shows.

His platinum-selling debut album Without Fear was the biggest selling album of the millennium by an Irish artist.

Dermot Kennedy last night in Scarborough (Image: Cuffe and Taylor)

This summer’s Scarborough Open Air Theatre season continues on Thursday (July 20) with N-Dubz + Wes Nelson, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics on August 19 and Olly Murs on August 23.

For more information visit: https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/