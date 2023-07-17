Simon Hodgson-Greaves, then 48, of Riccall, went missing in December 2013 after an RSPB staff member found his camper van parked at Bempton Cliffs on the Yorkshire Coast.

Extensive police searches failed to locate him, nor did they find any evidence that he took his own life, his sister Rachel Pickthall said previously.

Nearly 10 years on the family say they are still looking for answers about what happened to Simon and where he might be.

Today (July 17) The Missing podcast hosted by Pandora Sykes will release an episode with Rachel as she speaks on the disappearance of her brother and her version of events.

In the episode, Rachel discusses her close bond with Simon and how his disappearance remains to be a painful mystery.

An avid birdwatcher and devoted father to his young daughter, Simon had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder months before his disappearance.

After his campervan had been found abandoned in the Bempton Cliffs carpark alarm bells began to ring.

From mountain rescuers to helicopters, land and sea searches to sniffer dogs, no one was able to locate Simon or identify a lead to bring his family closer to the truth.

Last year Simon’s family said they would offer a £10,000 reward for information about what happened to him.

In the podcast, Rachel said: “We really just need to know, we've got no information, no answers to our millions of questions, just pure speculation and sadness. So much sadness.”

The case into Simon’s disappearance still remains active.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, who has been involved in the investigation into Simon’s disappearance, previously said that the passing of time - very sadly - did 'nothing to dull the pain that his family feel every day, wondering where he is and if he is safe’.

“Despite the extensive searches and numerous enquiries conducted by North Yorkshire Police at the time Simon went missing, we have been unable to locate him safe and well or offer any answers to his family,” he said.

“Until Simon himself or those answers are found, our missing person enquiry will never close. We will always act upon new information that is reported to us and follow-up all lines of enquiry.

“So if there is anyone out there who has any information which would assist our investigation, please report it to us on 101 quoting reference 12130220462 or to the Missing People charity - www.missingpeople.org.uk

“You may just provide the missing piece of information, which will enable us to bring about a much needed conclusion for Simon’s family.”

The Missing is available on all major podcast platforms.