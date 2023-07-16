“It’s injected into York a creative shot in the arm.”

Two floors of the Low Ousegate building and its stairwell have been taken over by York-based street artists Bomb Squad, which has worked with artists – both local and country wide - for its Educated Vandals exhibition.

The artists have turned what was once an empty office block into a vibrant space filled with colourful murals.

Throughout the exhibition are collection points for York Mind.

The building from the outside (Image: Supplied)

Artwork is also for sale with a large amount of the money going to the charity.

It follows an exhibition last year when the group raised £20,000 for York Food Bank.

Sharon McDonagh is an artist with work on display at the exhibition and a spokesperson for Bomb Squad.

After opening with a private launch on Friday night (July 14) she said guests have enjoyed seeing the work for themselves.

Sharon McDonagh with one of her pieces at the exhibition (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I think they have been a bit blown away – a lot of people haven’t seen street art, so to have so much street art in one place is great,” she said.

Sharon spoke of how local businesses, including York Digital Image and the Falcon pub in Micklegate, have helped with the event.

“The whole point of this is to bring the community, charities and street artists together,” she said.

The office has been transformed for the exhibition (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s been fantastic with how much support we have received.”

Another of the artists featured is Michael Dawson.

His work includes pieces created during lockdown when the artist was living in Edinburgh and made notes taking inspiration from Twitter which he turned into artwork.

Michael Dawson with his artwork at the exhibition (Image: Dylan Connell)

The artist, who now lives in York and works at the city’s Art Gallery, also has work on display that he created especially for the event.

On the exhibition, Michael said: “I think it’s dazzling, astonishing, energetic.

“It’s injected into York a creative shot in the arm.”

Read next:

York resident Jill Tattersall was among those visiting the exhibition.

She herself is an artist and moved to York four years ago.

Jill spoke with The Press not long after entering the exhibition.

“I have just walked in and I am absolutely wowed,” she said.

“It’s absolutely fabulous.”

York resident Jill Tattersall (Image: Dylan Connell)

Despite being an artist herself for many years, Jill explained how she often struggles to define art but said the exhibition captures its true meaning.

“I have never known what art is,” she said. “It’s about catching something and this grabs it.”

The exhibition will run over the following three weekends from 10am to 6pm, closing on July 30.

The artwork continues in the stairwell of the building (Image: Dylan Connell)

After the exhibition has finished the artwork will remain at the building until it is turned into flats.

More information about Bomb Squad can be found on the group’s Instagram page (@bombsquad.uk).