Over 100 properties in York have lost power due to an unexpected problem.
Northern Powergrid say 140 properties are without power in the Burton Stone Lane area of Clifton.
According to the firm, power is expected to be restored to the properties by 3pm today (July 15).
A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.
“If you need to report an emergency, please call 105.”
