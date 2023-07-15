Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman missing from East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say 43-year-old Andrea was last seen at 13:30pm yesterday (July 14) in Bridlington.
A force spokesperson said: “Andrea is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with blonde hair, wearing a black coat and black leggings.
“Please call 101 quoting log 331 14/07/23 if you have seen her."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article