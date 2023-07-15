Police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman missing from East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say 43-year-old Andrea was last seen at 13:30pm yesterday (July 14) in Bridlington.

A force spokesperson said: “Andrea is 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with blonde hair, wearing a black coat and black leggings.

“Please call 101 quoting log 331 14/07/23 if you have seen her."