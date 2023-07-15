Humberside Police previously issued an appeal to find 43-year-old Andrea was was last seen yesterday (July 14) in Bridlington.

But the force has now confirmed that the woman has been found.

A force spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that 43-year-old Andrea who has been missing from Bridlington since yesterday has been located safe and well.

"We would like to thank you for your assistance for sharing our online appeal.