A woman missing from East Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
Humberside Police previously issued an appeal to find 43-year-old Andrea was was last seen yesterday (July 14) in Bridlington.
But the force has now confirmed that the woman has been found.
A force spokesperson said: "We are pleased to confirm that 43-year-old Andrea who has been missing from Bridlington since yesterday has been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank you for your assistance for sharing our online appeal.
