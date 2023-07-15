Keane Duncan, who is the executive member for highways and transportation on North Yorkshire Council, will stand to be mayor of the combined authority

Mr Duncan, 28, was one of three candidates for the role along with North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe and tech entrepreneur Matthew Freckelton.

The final hustings were held at the Bridge Hotel and Spa at Walshford, near Wetherby, last night (July 15).

Mr Duncan said: “It’s an honour to win the confidence of party members and be selected to fight for my home area in this critical election.

“Working with Rishi Sunak, our MPs and councillors I will build a York and North Yorkshire open for business, proud of success and tough on crime where everyone can achieve their full potential.

Keane Duncan (Image: Supplied)

“Our landmark £540m devolution deal heralds a new era for our area and represents an unprecedented opportunity to grow our county’s economy.

“Ahead of polling day in May, I will be working tirelessly to convince voters I have the vision and fight to turn our deal into a reality, Levelling Up every part our diverse and vast county and delivering maximum results.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, showed support for Mr Duncan after the decision was made.

The Conservative MP said: “Many congratulations to Keane Duncan on his selection as Conservative candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral election in May 2024.

“Fantastic role offering a wonderful opportunity to boost the economy and bolster efforts to tackle crime in the region.”

Mr Duncan, from Malton, was the leader of Ryedale District Council from May 2019 to February 2021.

The University of York graduate is a journalist and became the youngest councillor in Britain when he was elected to represent Norton on North Yorkshire County Council in 2017 aged 24.

Read next:

The first Mayor of a York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority is due to be elected in May 2024, following a process of devolution.

The new authority, with the Mayor at its head, will have responsibility for bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment into the region, and will be in charge of regional projects such as the York and North Yorkshire Local Transport Plan and adult education.

I’m officially the @Conservatives candidate, campaigning to become the first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire. I could not be prouder. This is my home and I’ll be fighting every day to deliver results 💪 pic.twitter.com/TOfP3yMn3S — Keane Duncan (@keane_duncan) July 14, 2023

The new Mayor will also take over the powers currently held by the police, fire and crime commissioner.

City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council will remain autonomous, but would work closely with the new Mayor and would appoint members to the new combined authority.