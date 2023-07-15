To help our readers decide how to vote, The Press approached all 13 candidates who hope to become the next MP for the constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

We have asked for their views on a range of topics, and we will publish their responses both in print and online.

Today, we feature John Waterston of the SDP

What is the biggest national issue and what would you do about it?

Indifference. The Conservatives have allowed our national assets to be sold and run by countries and corporations from overseas because they do not care who controls them. Labour have traditionally been the party of the worker but have completely forgotten about the interests of average Joe for 20 years and more. They are indifferent to the impact of mass immigration on local infrastructure, local services, housing and health provision.

As a local MP, I can do little to influence this. I can only represent my constituents and argue for change. Brexit should have meant a step change in focus but the indifference is so embedded that the current government has failed to exploit the opportunities presented by Brexit and the Opposition are ideologically opposed to moving away from the Whitehall status quo.

What is the biggest local issue facing Selby and Ainsty and what would you do about it?

Cost of living is the current hot issue, although there are quite a few others.

I have worked in financial services for many years, as a debt counsellor, as a financial adviser and a as a teacher of basic numeracy and English skills. I am a qualified Will writer with special interest in elderly long term care planning. I would want to leverage those skills and experience to provide upgraded assistance to constituents so that they are signposted to the correct resources and get practical, local assistance to help them through this.

What caused the cost of living crisis? What should be done to solve it?

Excessive borrowing to fund lockdown. Ukrainian war, Bank of England indifference and an overhang of the Austerity programme that both main parties had such a passion for 2010 to date. We also have a systemic problem with productivity, exacerbated by working from home.

We need to get inflation down and get our productivity up. By Thursday afternoon, the average Italian worker has produced the same as a British worker does by Friday evening.

What about Net Zero/ Green energy and energy security?

Green energy as it currently stands is inherently insecure. The commitment offered by Theresa May’s government for an arbitrary date in the future to stop producing carbon was an error of generational proportions. Humanity has dealt with climate change for 350,000 years and survived, and until the last 50 years they have adapted and thrived without the technological advantages we now have.

The SDP have pledged to act on global warming, but I personally feel the Net Zero agenda represents a certain risk to our prosperity with no specific benefit, given our CO2 output is 1% of the global total, Australia is the biggest exporter of coal and Germany currently burns coal for a large proportion of its electricity. We are importing electric cars from abroad and they are emitting ever greater amounts of CO2 while we pretend we are being green.

What would you tell the Covid enquiry?

There was collective panic in Whitehall, the Civil Service and the NHS. The resources we wasted and the collapse in healthcare to focus on one issue will remain with us for a generation.

NHS at 75: Something to Celebrate?

It needs reform. It has some wonderful people working in it, but it is an outdated model that is over complex, is not utilising technology and it is a national treatment service, not a health service. It has outsourced Social Care to councils, Dentistry to the private sector, neglected mental health services and left pharmacists to do many of the things that GP’s used to do. My local GP actually told my mother, who had cataracts, “we don’t do eyes, go see your optician”.

The NHS is not an institution that should be revered, it should be well run and efficient and too often it is not.

How would you solve the Housing Crisis?

There has been a housing crisis since I studied it in my banking examinations in 1987. The SDP position is that we need to build 300,000 affordable council houses every year. I agree. They would be allowed Right to Buy status after a qualifying period and this would feed affordable housing stock onto the market to give the next generation access to their own homes.

What about immigration?

The SDP position is that we need to pause mass immigration for a generation. That does not mean total ban, but selective admission of those who clearly and evidently are capable of contributing to the country, such as doctors, engineers, scientists and so on. The people of this calibre are not coming over on a dinghy from France.

And your final message?

Family, Community and Competence.