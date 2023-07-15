Officers in Tadcaster were on a routine patrol on Tuesday, July 4, when a member of the public stopped them to report suspicious activity at an address in Harold Hick Court.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the officers went to the address and found a man in his 20s with a large quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

They said: “Police checks found that the man was wanted by West Yorkshire Police. He was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear and being concerned in supply of a class-A drug.

“The man was interviewed and later received conditional bail which prevents him from entering North Yorkshire. He was sent to court to be dealt with for the West Yorkshire Police offence.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Martin Wedgwood from North Yorkshire Police added: “This is a good example of old-fashioned community policing. Neighbourhood officers were on routine foot patrol when a member of the public provided them with information which led to a positive outcome.

“As is proven here, community intelligence plays an important part in helping us identify drug dealers that are operating in communities across North Yorkshire.

“If you know of someone involved in the supply of drugs in your area, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

“If you prefer not to give your name, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”