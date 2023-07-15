The Maltings, in Tanner's Moat, has been put on the market for offers in excess of £1.5 million.

Speaking on Twitter, the pub’s landlord Shaun Collinge said: “It’s with a heavy heart but after 31 years it’s time to let somebody else with a bit more energy and enthusiasm take the reins

The Maltings, Tanners Moat, York, which dates back to 1842 (Image: Newsquest)

“Myself and the Dragon’s Pantry have enjoyed every minute of our tenure (nearly every minute) and my mother in law is in her 80’s #ItsBeenEmotional.”

The pub is a favourite for many in the city.

A pub was first established on the site in 1842.

Maxine and Shaun Collinge promote their 10th anniversary beer festival at the Maltings (Image: Newsquest)

Originally called the Railway Tavern (because it was near York's two railway stations), and later The Lendal Bridge Inn it became The Maltings in 1992 when Shaun's mother-in-law Anita purchased the pub from Bass.

An extension was added in summer 2012.

The Maltings has won several awards over the years and was declared Cider Pub of the Year for 2023 by the York regional branch CAMRA earlier this year.

Chris Tregellis and Shaun Colling at the CAMRA presentation (Image: Newsquest)

At the time, York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis said: “Anyone who knows the pub scene in York knows the fantastic efforts Shaun (Collinge) has put in to make the Maltings one of the best pubs in York. Not only can you enjoy fantastic real ale but the real cider is also top quality and excellent.

“His support for local brewers is second to none and exemplifies what makes the Yorkshire beer scene so special.”

The freehold of the pub is on the market through Stephensons, with the listing reading: “A well established and renowned York city centre public house, Under the same ownership for in excess of 30 years.

2005 The Maltings landlord, Shaun Collinge, rolls out the red carpet to greet the Queen for Royal Ascot (Image: Newsquest)

“Located within a central location, close to York train station and city centre.

“Approximately 55 covers plus external terrace.

“Well presented three bedroom manager's flat to the first floor.”